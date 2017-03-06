Mohamed Salim, charged in string of N.L. home invasions, linked to Dixon City Bloods
Mohamed Salim, 28, is facing a number of charges related to a series of violent home invasions on Newfoundland's northeast Avalon Peninsula last month. The fifth man charged in a recent series of violent home invasions around the metro St. John's region has been accused by Toronto police in the past of having links to the Dixon City Bloods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Just thinking
|62,062
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC