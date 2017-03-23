Mitchell Nippard pleads not guilty to...

Mitchell Nippard pleads not guilty to Paradise home invasion charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Mitchell Nippard, pictured here entering provincial court, has pleaded not guilty to nine charges stemming from a home invasion on Angels Road in Paradise. During a court appearance judge Colin Flynn called "confusing," Mitchell Nippard entered a not guilty plea to nine charges relating to a violent break and enter in Paradise last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr anon 62,107
News Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical... Mar 16 what Fluffy doing... 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 3 2
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n... Mar 7 we the little pee... 1
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Mar 3 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Feb 28 do they know 4
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC