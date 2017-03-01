Masked armed robbery suspect sought i...

Masked armed robbery suspect sought in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are looking for this man, alleged to have robbed Sweets Convenience Wednesday night. Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly used a knife to rob Sweets Convenience in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Wednesday night.

