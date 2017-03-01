Masked armed robbery suspect sought in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are looking for this man, alleged to have robbed Sweets Convenience Wednesday night. Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly used a knife to rob Sweets Convenience in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Anonno
|62,046
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Tue
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Feb 20
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC