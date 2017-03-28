Man yells profanity at Corner Brook judge
A west coast man yelled "F--- you, you piece of shit" at a provincial court judge in Corner Brook and pounded on the door leading out of the prisoner's box as he was escorted out of the courtroom on Monday afternoon. The man, who cannot be identified because of a court imposed publication ban, had just been convicted of invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference, along with breach of probation and six breaches of an undertaking.
