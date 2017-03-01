Man wanted for assault, theft, threats and breaches of court order
After responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in Mount Pearl Friday night, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the accused. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to the Mount Pearl residence just past 10:30 p.m., and the 37-year-old man had already left the scene.
