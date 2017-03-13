Man found not guilty of attempting to murder his brother in St. Bride's
A man accused of trying to kill his brother in St. Bride's two years ago has been found not guilty of attempted murder. Eugene Francis Foley, instead, was convicted of aggravated assault.
