Man charged with spying on girlfriend has acquittal overturned
A man who had been found not guilty of a charge alleging he video recorded his girlfriend without her knowing has had his acquittal overturned. A Newfoundland Supreme Court judge has ordered that a new trial be held in the case of Ray Bursey, who had been charged with voyeurism.
