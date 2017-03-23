Man charged with spying on girlfriend...

Man charged with spying on girlfriend has acquittal overturned

12 hrs ago

A man who had been found not guilty of a charge alleging he video recorded his girlfriend without her knowing has had his acquittal overturned. A Newfoundland Supreme Court judge has ordered that a new trial be held in the case of Ray Bursey, who had been charged with voyeurism.

Newfoundland

