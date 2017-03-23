Man charged in assault at Paradise bar
A 30-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, mischief for damage to property and breaching his court order after an incident at a Paradise night club late Thursday night. Around 11:30 p.m., RNC patrol services responded to the report and found an injured man on the ground who needed medical treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|anonymous
|62,099
|Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical...
|Mar 16
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Mar 7
|we the little pee...
|1
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC