Man accused of murdering daughter ple...

Man accused of murdering daughter pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Labradorian

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The man accused of killing his young daughter and then setting fire to his house in Carbonear has pleaded not guilty to murder and arson. Trent Spencer Butt entered the plea today in Newfoundland Supreme Court in St. John's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr CasimirChick 62,043
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Tue do they know 4
News Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro... Feb 25 Atlantic 2016 1
News Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News No student should go hungry in Halton Feb 21 Mac 1
News Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre... Feb 20 silly rabbit 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC