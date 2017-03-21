Letter: The Strunnel - build it and t...

Letter: The Strunnel - build it and they will come

My good friends Patsy and Burf Plowman forwarded a letter to me that was published in The Northern Pen on March 1st from Edwin Broaders. I would like to reassure Edwin that there is a group of people on the Avalon who are indeed very supportive of and fighting for "The Strunnel"! Coming from the U.K. some 43 years ago, I was very much aware of the development and building of the Channel Tunnel, affectionately referred to as "The Chunnel."

Newfoundland

