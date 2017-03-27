Letter: The anatomy of a pothole

Letter: The anatomy of a pothole

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

In Saturday's paper, March 25th, the City of St. John's explains in its "The City Minute" the anatomy of potholes: how and why potholes develop. While the technical explanation is quite correct, it certainly does not address the root cause as to why the streets of St. John's are full of potholes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr Anon 62,138
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander 13 hr need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... 13 hr Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... 13 hr Ben 1
News St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10) 13 hr Ben 2
News Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ... 13 hr Ben 1
News Unlawful confinement charges in Goulds domestic... 14 hr Where is Ben 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC