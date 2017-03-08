Last of 56 witnesses testifies at Don Dunphy shooting death inquiry
Hearings wrapped up Friday after testimony from 56 witnesses who helped dissect the incident, the deadly confrontation, and the days and weeks that followed it. For Inquiry Commissioner Justice Leo Barry, lawyers and members of public who followed along, it's been a wild ride that took many unexpected and dramatic turns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Mar 7
|we the little pee...
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Mar 7
|CC benefactor
|62,063
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC