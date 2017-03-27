Lab fire evacuates Memorial University engineering building
Memorial University engineering students were forced out of the S.J. Carew Building at the St. John's campus on Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|2 min
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|4 min
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|8 min
|Ben
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|51 min
|anonymous
|62,134
|Unlawful confinement charges in Goulds domestic...
|1 hr
|Where is Ben
|1
|reporter James McLeod up for prestigious politi...
|1 hr
|Fear and Loathing
|1
|Are you noticing a lot of potholes this year?
|8 hr
|cross country che...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC