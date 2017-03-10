Kilbride man arrested for assault wit...

Kilbride man arrested for assault with a weapon

14 hrs ago

Wednesday afternoon, an 18-year-old man was charged after the RNC patrol services were called to a disturbance in the Kilbride area. He was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and breaching a court order, and was escorted to provincial court.

Newfoundland

