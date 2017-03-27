Independent editor Justin Brake vows ...

Independent editor Justin Brake vows to fight despite Crown softening charges

Justin Brake is in the middle of a dispute with the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Justice that's raising questions about freedom of the press. Brake is charged with mischief and disobeying a court injunction related to his coverage of the Muskrat Falls protests last Fall.

