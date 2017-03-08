Hurricane-force winds wreak havoc in Newfoundland, bringing traffic to a halt
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Vicious gales ripped through Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday, flipping cars, downing power lines and damaged homes. Hurricane-force winds brought travel to a halt as police urged drivers to clear the roads while emergency crews dealt with the damage.
