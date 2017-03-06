House destroyed by weekend fire in St...

House destroyed by weekend fire in Stephenville Crossing

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Despite a woman being at home at the time, there were no injuries in a Saturday night fire in Stephenville Crossing that destroyed a residential home. Cpl. Steve Henley of the Bay St. George RCMP said the fire was reported to police at about 10:30 p.m. and when officers arrived, members of the Stephenville Crossing volunteer fire department were already on scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr DeathSpiral 62,060
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Mar 3 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Feb 28 do they know 4
News Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro... Feb 25 Atlantic 2016 1
News Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News No student should go hungry in Halton Feb 21 Mac 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,796 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC