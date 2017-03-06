House destroyed by weekend fire in Stephenville Crossing
Despite a woman being at home at the time, there were no injuries in a Saturday night fire in Stephenville Crossing that destroyed a residential home. Cpl. Steve Henley of the Bay St. George RCMP said the fire was reported to police at about 10:30 p.m. and when officers arrived, members of the Stephenville Crossing volunteer fire department were already on scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|DeathSpiral
|62,060
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC