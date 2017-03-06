House destroyed by weekend fire in Stephenville Crossing
Despite a woman being at home at the time, there were no injuries in a Saturday night fire in Stephenville Crossing that destroyed a residential home. Cpl. Steve Henley of the Bay St. George RCMP said the fire was reported to police at about 10:30 p.m. and when officers arrived, members of the Stephenville Crossing volunteer fire department were already on scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|DeathSpiral
|62,060
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC