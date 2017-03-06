House destroyed by weekend fire in Stephenville Crossing

Despite a woman being at home at the time, there were no injuries in a Saturday night fire in Stephenville Crossing that destroyed a residential home. Cpl. Steve Henley of the Bay St. George RCMP said the fire was reported to police at about 10:30 p.m. and when officers arrived, members of the Stephenville Crossing volunteer fire department were already on scene.

