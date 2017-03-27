Harbour Grace considered no-fly zone ...

Harbour Grace considered no-fly zone for drone operators

If you've thought of taking your drone out for a spin in Harbour Grace, think again. The town, and surrounding areas, is now a no-fly zone under the new Transport Canada rules regarding recreational drone use.

