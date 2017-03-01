Halifax taxi driver found not guilty of sex assault of woman who was drunk
A Halifax taxi driver has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman who was found drunk and unconscious in his cab almost two years ago. Judge Gregory Lenehan ruled in Halifax provincial court Wednesday that the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the woman did not consent to sexual activity with the driver, Bassam Al-Rawi.
