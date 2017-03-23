Halifax police charge N.B. man with m...

Halifax police charge N.B. man with murder in death of woman 12 years ago

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A New Brunswick man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Halifax apartment 12 years ago. Investigators in the cold case unit of the Halifax police say 50-year-old Donald Murray Peters was arrested without incident in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday and was to appear in court in Halifax to face the charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 13 hr Amos 62,098
News Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical... Mar 16 what Fluffy doing... 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 3 2
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n... Mar 7 we the little pee... 1
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Mar 3 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Feb 28 do they know 4
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC