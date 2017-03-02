Halifax judge finds cab driver not guilty of sexual assault, says 'a drunk can consent'
A 40-year-old cab driver was found not guilty nearly two years after police found the woman, in her 20s, unconscious and naked from the waist down in his car in the early hours of May 23, 2015. Criticism is mounting after Halifax Judge Gregory Lenehan commented that "a drunk can consent" when delivering a ruling in a sexual assault case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|47 min
|anon
|62,055
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|10 hr
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC