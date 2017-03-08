Gushue makes a double to keep Team Canada off scoreboard, holds on to 3-0 lead after three
Newfoundland and Labrador skip Brad Gushue directs the sweep as they play Team Canada in draw 16 action on Thursday. Team Newfoundland and Labrador has taken a 3-0 lead over Team Canada after three ends in the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier final.
