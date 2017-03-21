Gull Pond man arrested for drugs, imp...

Gull Pond man arrested for drugs, impaired driving

18 hrs ago

A 21-year-old man from Gull Pond will appear before a judge in June after being caught driving under the influence with drugs in his vehicle over the weekend. On Saturday night, Bay St. George RCMP officers stopped the man on Gallant Street in Stephenville at which time they noticed marijuana in the vehicle.

