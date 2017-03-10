Grand Falls-Windsor men arrested in B...

Grand Falls-Windsor men arrested in Bishop's Falls heist

9 hrs ago Read more: The Compass

BISHOP'S FALLS, NL -Tyler Baker and Michael Moores, both of Grand Falls-Windsor, are in police custody following their alleged involvement in a convenience store theft Tuesday night in Bishop's Falls. RCMP stated in a press release that members arrived on scene rapidly after receiving a call at 10 p.m. about the robbery.

