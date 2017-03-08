Give This a Gander! Come From Away Opens on Broadway
The whole gang from Broadway's newest musical, Come From Away , is celebrating their unique mark on the Great White Way! With a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away follows a group of travelers stranded on 9/11. Directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine, the show opens tonight at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.
