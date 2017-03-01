Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertising until after Nov. 11
Moving forward with its goal of implementing restrictions that would prevent commercial Christmas advertising until after Remembrance Day, as a sign of respect to veterans, Gander council sent a letter to the Office of the Prime Minister. Elliott has since said that remembrance of the military - past, present and future - is paramount in November and that promoting upcoming holidays leading up to Remembrance Day can be distracting.
