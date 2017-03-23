From Zimbabwe, with love: African dan...

From Zimbabwe, with love: African dance studio comes to Corner Brook

It might not seem like an obvious pairing, but the interest in African dance is so high in Corner Brook that a full-time studio is soon opening up. "We are more similar than we are different, the culture here a in terms of the music, we express ourselves through music and dance," says Mufaro Chakabuda, who is originally from Zimbabwe.

