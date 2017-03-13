Freezing rain, wind warnings, as more winter weather set for much of Newfoundland
Environment Canada has weather warnings in effect for Newfoundland and Labrador, with a mix of winter storm, rain and freezing rain and high winds expected through March 15. Strong winds are expected to develop this morning for southern and western Newfoundland, with rain and freezing rain headed to central and eastern parts of the island. Corner Brook, Port aux Basques, Burgeo-Ramea and the Bay St. George region can expected gusts around 100 km/h through the morning, as well.
