Freezing rain warning makes for slippery early morning
The advisory affects the Avalon Peninsula through Terra Nova, Clarenville and the north coast of Newfoundland up through the Northern Peninsula. In the Port aux Basques area, Environment Canada warns strong winds gusting between 80 and 100 km/h are expected to start late Thursday night into Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Wed
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Wed
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Tue
|we the little pee...
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|CC benefactor
|62,063
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC