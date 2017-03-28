Freezing rain warning makes for slipp...

Freezing rain warning makes for slippery early morning

The advisory affects the Avalon Peninsula through Terra Nova, Clarenville and the north coast of Newfoundland up through the Northern Peninsula. In the Port aux Basques area, Environment Canada warns strong winds gusting between 80 and 100 km/h are expected to start late Thursday night into Friday.

