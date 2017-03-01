Five rescued from vessel in distress NE of St. John's
Five people were rescued this weekend from a vessel in distress northeast of St. John's, according to Joint Task Force Atlantic . The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax dispatched a search and rescue team consisting of two Canadian Coast Guard vessels, a Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Not true
|62,059
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC