Five men face more charges in connection to home invasions
Four of the men - Gary Hennessey, 32, Abdifatah Mohamed, 27, Mitchell Nippard, 25, and Tyler Donahue, 23 - made brief appearances in provincial court Friday. The fifth man, 28-year-old Mohamed Salim of Toronto, has also been charged in connection with all four home invasions, but he's been listed as a missing person.
