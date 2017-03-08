Five groups interested in building ne...

Five groups interested in building new long-term care facility in Corner Brook

Western Star

Five teams have submitted proposals for the design, build, financing and maintenance of the new long-term care facility in Corner Brook. Following the evaluation of the submissions, a short list of candidates will be identified and a request for proposals will be issued to those firms for the design, build, financing and maintenance of the facility.

