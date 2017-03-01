Fisherman says scene like 'The Perfect Storm' before being hoisted to safety

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - One of five fishermen who were plucked from churning, windswept seas off Newfoundland says they weren't sure they'd make it as their boat was battered by "a perfect storm." Frank Brown was with four other crew aboard the Northern Provider when a vicious storm came on quickly Sunday about 150 nautical miles northeast of St. John's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.