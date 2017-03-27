Firearms charges laid after reports of gunfire, erratic driving in Brigus Junction
Holyrood RCMP have charged charged a 35-year-old man following an incident in Brigus Junction Thursday where people reported hearing gunshots. A 35-year-old St. John's man is facing several firearms charges after an incident in Brigus Junction on Wednesday where people reported hearing gunshots.
