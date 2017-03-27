Firearms charges laid after reports o...

Firearms charges laid after reports of gunfire, erratic driving in Brigus Junction

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: CBC News

Holyrood RCMP have charged charged a 35-year-old man following an incident in Brigus Junction Thursday where people reported hearing gunshots. A 35-year-old St. John's man is facing several firearms charges after an incident in Brigus Junction on Wednesday where people reported hearing gunshots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 6 hr anonymous 62,147
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Wed need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... Wed Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Wed Ben 1
News St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10) Wed Ben 2
News Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ... Wed Ben 1
News Unlawful confinement charges in Goulds domestic... Wed Where is Ben 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC