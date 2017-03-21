Fire devours Gander car; no one hurt
Addison Quilty, an assistant deputy fire chief, said firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames once they arrived on scene. The Gander Fire Rescue department said no one was injured when a grey sedan caught fire on Airport Boulevard around noon Tuesday, by one of the town's busiest intersections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|AndiA
|62,089
|Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical...
|Mar 16
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Mar 7
|we the little pee...
|1
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC