Fire devours Gander car; no one hurt

Addison Quilty, an assistant deputy fire chief, said firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames once they arrived on scene. The Gander Fire Rescue department said no one was injured when a grey sedan caught fire on Airport Boulevard around noon Tuesday, by one of the town's busiest intersections.

