Film producer visits Antigua for International Women's Day
Jaymey McIvor, 18, from Epping, went to the Caribbean island to promote the work the local women do to help tourism in the area. The former Epping St John's student said: "It was a great experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Wed
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Wed
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Tue
|we the little pee...
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|CC benefactor
|62,063
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC