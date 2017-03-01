Filling the gap: 9 Wing Gander gets a little radar help from Quebec
Maj. Josh Riley, commanding officer of 12 Radar Squadron, stands at their remote operational site just outside Gander. On a woods road just outside the town limits in Gander, a special unit with the Canadian military has set up a remote radar unit that has a critical mission: nothing less than keeping Canada safe.
