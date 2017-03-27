Ferry crossings cancelled for Thursday
Due to the poor forecast Marine Atlantic has cancelled its ferry crossings for today. Sailings are tentatively scheduled to resume on time Friday morning at 11:45 a.m., weather permitting.
