Earlier preliminary inquiry in North River murder case not happening
Despite the efforts of those involved, a further attempt to reschedule the preliminary inquiry for the men accused of murdering Dale Porter has failed. Earlier this month, Judge Bruce Short denied a request to move the preliminary inquiry to St. John's in order to get an earlier start.
