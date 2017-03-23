Earle and Coffin juggle school by day, the blues by night

Nick Earle and Joe Coffin perform at their release party for Live at Citadel House at the Masonic Temple in St. John's on April 22, 2016. The duo won a 2016 Canadian Folk Music Awards for Young Performers of the Year, they have received multiple MusicNL and ECMA nominations, and they have just released their second album, Wood Wire Blood & Bone .

