'Don't assume you know who I am': Sex workers speak out in exhibit at St. John's City Hall
Heather Jarvis with the Safe Harbour Outreach Project in St. John's worked with groups across Canada to create the display. "I just want people to look at me and try to understand why I do what I do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|30 min
|Anonno
|62,046
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Tue
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Feb 20
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC