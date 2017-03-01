Dog shootings, home invasions result ...

Dog shootings, home invasions result in 139 charges

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has laid 139 charges in relation to four home invasions, including a St. John's break-in that resulted in two dogs being shot. The accused in the case will face charges of animal cruelty.

Newfoundland

