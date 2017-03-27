Do you know the make of the cars in this Newfoundland parking lot?
Old cars outside the office of Newhook & Morgan Engineering on Topsail Road near Mount Carson Avenue. Photo submitted by Scott Sheppard Speaking about her newest theatre production, Ruth Lawrence gets around to discussing ecology and shares an interesting little fact about the crackerberry.
