Dillon Bourgeois committed to stand trial for armed robbery at Corner Brook Esso
A preliminary inquiry into whether there is sufficient evidence to possibly support a conviction of Bourgeois was held in provincial court Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who had elected to be tried by judge and jury in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, was committed to stand trial at the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry.
