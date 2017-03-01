Dangerous offender hearing for serial rapist set for May
A hearing to determine if a convicted serial rapist will be deemed a dangerous offender has been scheduled for May. The decision was made today when Sofyan Boalag was brought before a judge again in provincial court in St. John's. Crown prosecutor Tannis King and defence lawyer Jeff Brace, told Judge Pamela Goulding, that they have agreed to have the two-week hearing begin May 1. An extensive psychiatric assessment has been completed on Boalag, but it's up to the court, not doctors, to determine how Boalag should be sentenced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|49 min
|Anonnymous
|62,049
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Tue
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Feb 20
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC