Dangerous offender hearing for serial rapist set for May

A hearing to determine if a convicted serial rapist will be deemed a dangerous offender has been scheduled for May. The decision was made today when Sofyan Boalag was brought before a judge again in provincial court in St. John's. Crown prosecutor Tannis King and defence lawyer Jeff Brace, told Judge Pamela Goulding, that they have agreed to have the two-week hearing begin May 1. An extensive psychiatric assessment has been completed on Boalag, but it's up to the court, not doctors, to determine how Boalag should be sentenced.

