Dangerous offender hearing for serial...

Dangerous offender hearing for serial rapist set for May

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Telegram

A hearing to determine if a convicted serial rapist will be deemed a dangerous offender has been scheduled for May. The decision was made today when Sofyan Boalag was brought before a judge again in provincial court in St. John's. Crown prosecutor Tannis King and defence lawyer Jeff Brace, told Judge Pamela Goulding, that they have agreed to have the two-week hearing begin May 1. An extensive psychiatric assessment has been completed on Boalag, but it's up to the court, not doctors, to determine how Boalag should be sentenced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 49 min Anonnymous 62,049
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Tue do they know 4
News Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro... Feb 25 Atlantic 2016 1
News Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News No student should go hungry in Halton Feb 21 Mac 1
News Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre... Feb 20 silly rabbit 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,653 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC