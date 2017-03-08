Court upholds decision on denying Ros...

Court upholds decision on denying Roses a permit to build Stephenville home

Read more: Western Star

A Supreme Court judgment has upheld the Town of Stephenville and the West Newfoundland Regional Appeal Board's decision in denying a permit application to Joanne and Tom Rose. The decision came Wednesday and is outlined in a 23-page report on the issue by Justice Donald H. Burrage of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador Trial Division.

Newfoundland

