Court upholds decision on denying Roses a permit to build Stephenville home
A Supreme Court judgment has upheld the Town of Stephenville and the West Newfoundland Regional Appeal Board's decision in denying a permit application to Joanne and Tom Rose. The decision came Wednesday and is outlined in a 23-page report on the issue by Justice Donald H. Burrage of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador Trial Division.
