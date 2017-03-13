Cougar helicopter makes emergency landing at St. John's airport
An inbound Cougar Helicopters flight was forced to make an emergency landing at St. John's International Airport Saturday afternoon. Details on the nature of the emergency are unknown as of this time, however there are unconfirmed reports of issues with the aircraft's landing gear.
