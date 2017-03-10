Corner Brook judge hands down heavier...

Corner Brook judge hands down heavier sentence than requested for sex offender

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

It's usually not the best sign for a convicted person when the judge asks the Crown and defence if they wish to make any further submissions because he might hand down a heavier sentence than has been asked for. That was the case Thursday for a young west coast man recently convicted of sex offences stemming from a relationship he had with a 13-year-old girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr Olean Basilica 62,079
News Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical... Thu what Fluffy doing... 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 3 2
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n... Mar 7 we the little pee... 1
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Mar 3 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Feb 28 do they know 4
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,616,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC