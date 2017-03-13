Corner Brook businessman Bill Barry f...

Corner Brook businessman Bill Barry fined $5,200 for building a home...

Barry was charged in November with breaches of the City of Corner Brook's building regulations and the Urban and Rural Planning Act for construction of a new residence at 31 Barry Place. Barry wasn't present in provincial court when his matter was called Tuesday morning and was instead represented by Jonathan Andrews.

